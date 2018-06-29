Azerbaijani national futsal player transferred to French club

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Eduardo Borges, a futsal player of the Azerbaijani national team and Araz club, has made a new decision.

Report informs, member of national team posted on Facebook news about his new club. He said he would play in the upcoming season in the French championship. The defender whose agreement expired in May has come to terms with "Acces Futsal".

Notably, Eduardo Borges plays within Azerbaijani national team since 2013. He performed three times in European championship and once in final stage of the world championship.