Azerbaijani men's team win European Team Chess Championship

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani men's team have won the European Team Chess Championship held in Crete, Greece.
Report informs, Azerbaijani chess players drew with Ukraine 2-2 in the last round to top the table with 14 points.
