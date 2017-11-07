 Top
    Azerbaijani men's team win European Team Chess Championship

    Azerbaijani chess players drew with Ukraine 2-2

    Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani men's team have won the European Team Chess Championship held in Crete, Greece.

    Report informs, Azerbaijani chess players drew with Ukraine 2-2 in the last round to top the table with 14 points.

