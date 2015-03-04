 Top
    Azerbaijani ice climbing team on a visit to Kirov, Russia

    The national team will take part in the World Cup in speed climbing

    Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan`s national ice climbing team will participate in the upcoming in Kirov (Russia) World Cup in speed climbing (UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup and World Championships (Speed) Russia 2015) on March 6-8.

    Report was told in the Air and Extreme Sports Federation of Azerbaijan.

    Our country will be represented by a delegation of the Azerbaijan Federation of Air and Extreme Sports (FAIREX) of 7 people.

    Members of our team to test themselves in the three-day competition in speed climbing among women and men.

