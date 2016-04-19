Azerbaijani futsal team head coach resigns

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Head coach of Azerbaijani national futsal team Perez Moreno Gomez Faustino has resigned.

Report informs citing the official website of AFFA (Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan), Spanish expert dismissed at his own request.

Expressing his satisfaction with working in Azerbaijan, he asked the AFFA management not to extend his contract by mutual consent due to personal reasons. In turn, the management expressed its gratitude to Perez Moreno Gomez Faustino for achievements gained by the team and wished success in his future activities.