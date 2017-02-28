Azerbaijani clubs will play last games in Champions League

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani female volleyball teams “Azerreyl” and “Telekom” will play last games in Champions League group stage. Report informs, “Telekom” will play at 17:00 in front of home audience.

Our team will meet Italian “Conegliano” at group A match managed by Spanish referee Mario Bernaolaand Serbian Mirko Jankovic. The game will be played at “Sarhadchi” Olympic Sport Complex.

“Telekom” with zero points after 5 games lost chances for next round. “Conegliano”, who is at 3rd position with 9 points automatically enters final-four as host of final stage. In this sense the game is just a formality. But Zoran Gajić’s team should be able to slam the door if they don’t want to end the tournament without point.

“Azerreyl” who still keeps chances for next round will visit “Dąbrowa Górnicza” in Poland. The game to start at 21:00 Baku time will be managed by Russian Nadejda Kozlova and Estonian Tomas Murulo. Famil Agayev’s team, who gathered 9 points after 5 games, eyes victory to qualify into play-off round. 2:3 defeat, which will bring 1 point, will be enough for “Azerreyl” to finish the group stage second. But this may be insufficient to be one of 6 teams qualified to play-offs.