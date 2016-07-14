Azerbaijani chess players left for training in Gabala

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ In order to participate at 42nd Baku World Chess Olympiad, Azerbaijani chess players continue to train intensively.

Report informs, Azerbaijan's first team of Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Eltaj Safarli and Rauf Mammadov have left for Gabala to attend the 15-day preparation.

Head coach Etienne Bacrot told to the press service of Baku Chess Olympiad, they will work on both the debut, as well as resolution of difficult combinations.

He appreciated the preparation process: "In general, mood is high in the national team. Good condition established for training. The players also involved in sport in Gabala. The team's next training session will be held in August'.

Notably, talks are underway on participation of Azerbaijani team in a friendly game next month.