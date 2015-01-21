Azerbaijan has implemented a project to promote sport for youth with disabilities

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan implemented a project to promote sport for young people with disabilities. Report informs, the project implemented by the Institute of Training and Development in cooperation with the US Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan, 14 physical education teachers visited the US in the autumn of 2014, where they became acquainted with the programs for the development of sport for young people with disabilities, programs for recreational sports. At the event PE teachers made their presentations how they managed to apply their skills from US in Azerbaijan.

In addition, under the program, a delegation from the United States, which is in Baku to share their experiences of working with young people with disabilities in the world of sports.

The lawyer of the US Embassy in Azerbaijan for temporary affairs Dereck Hogan who took part in the event noted the importance of the development of sport for young people, including young people with disabilities, their active involvement in society.

According to him, these programs help strengthen cultural and social relations between Azerbaijan and the United States.