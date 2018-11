Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ Construction of a new training base for the Azerbaijani volleyball club "Locomotive" will begin. Report was told by the chief manager of the club Orkhan Huseynzade.

According to him, the new training base will be located near "28 May" metro station: "Already taken some steps to implement this project and experts already invited."

At the moment, "Lokomotiv" club members training at the base located in Bilajari.