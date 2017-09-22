2017 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship starts

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ The 2017 CEV - Women's European Volleyball Championship has started.

Report informs, the first game of the competition to be held in Azerbaijan and Georgia, kicks off in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Ukrainian and Russian teams in Pool C are going to meet.The match is led by Polish Pavel Burkevich and Croatian Xenia Yurkovic.

Another match of the first round in this group will take place on September 23 between the Bulgarian and Ukrainian national teams.

Notably, today 6 more matches will be held in the first round of the tournament in 3 pools:

Pool A

18:00. Hungary – Azerbaijan

20:00. Germany – Poland

Baku. National Gymnastics Arena

Pool B

18:00. Italy – Georgia

21:00. Belarus – Croatia

Tbilisi. New Sports Palace

Pool C

15:30. Ukraine – Russia

Baku. National Gymnastics Arena

Pool D

17:00. Serbia – the Czech Republic

20:00. the Netherlands - Belgium

Goygol. Olympic Sports Complex.