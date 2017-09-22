 Top
    2017 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship starts

    Ukrainian and Russian teams will meet first
    Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ The 2017 CEV - Women's European Volleyball Championship has started.

    Report informs, the first game of the competition to be held in Azerbaijan and Georgia, kicks off in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

    Ukrainian and Russian teams in Pool C are going to meet.The match is led by Polish Pavel Burkevich and Croatian Xenia Yurkovic.

    Another match of the first round in this group will take place on September 23 between the Bulgarian and Ukrainian national teams.

    Notably, today 6 more matches will be held in the first round of the tournament in 3 pools:

    Pool A

    18:00. Hungary – Azerbaijan

    20:00. Germany – Poland

    Baku. National Gymnastics Arena

    Pool B

    18:00. Italy – Georgia

    21:00. Belarus – Croatia

    Tbilisi. New Sports Palace

    Pool C

    15:30. Ukraine – Russia

    Baku. National Gymnastics Arena

    Pool D

    17:00. Serbia – the Czech Republic

    20:00. the Netherlands - Belgium

    Goygol. Olympic Sports Complex.

