2017 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship starts

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ The 2017 CEV - Women's European Volleyball Championship has started.
Report informs, the first game of the competition to be held in Azerbaijan and Georgia, kicks off in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.
Ukrainian and Russian teams in Pool C are going to meet.The match is led by Polish Pavel Burkevich and Croatian Xenia Yurkovic.
Another match of the first round in this group will take place on September 23 between the Bulgarian and Ukrainian national teams.
Notably, today 6 more matches will be held in the first round of the tournament in 3 pools:
Pool A
18:00. Hungary – Azerbaijan
20:00. Germany – Poland
Baku. National Gymnastics Arena
Pool B
18:00. Italy – Georgia
21:00. Belarus – Croatia
Tbilisi. New Sports Palace
Pool C
15:30. Ukraine – Russia
Baku. National Gymnastics Arena
Pool D
17:00. Serbia – the Czech Republic
20:00. the Netherlands - Belgium
Goygol. Olympic Sports Complex.
Sport DepartmentNews Author