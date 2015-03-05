Doctors help dying 'Brugge' fan's wish come true

Baku.5 March.REPORT.AZ/ Socceroo goalkeeper Mat Ryan has played a part in granting a final wish to a terminally-ill fan of Club Brugge, who he described as an "inspiration", Report informs citing foreign media.

Belgian native Lorenzo Schoonbaert postponed a visit to a euthanasia clinic so he could see his beloved team at home in derby action one last time.

Schoonbaert and his seven-year-old daughter were given an emotional tribute in front of over 20,000 supporters before kick-off against local rivals Mouscron-Peruwelz on Sunday.

The 41-year-old, a lifelong Club Brugge supporter, was presented to the crowd and invited to blow the referee’s whistle to start proceedings at Jan Breydel Stadium.

It was reported that Schoonbaert made the decision to end his life after undergoing 37 unsuccessful surgeries over the past 20 years, with Belgian’s liberal euthanasia laws permitting the procedure.

"This is my dearest wish before I die to see my team win one more game," he wrote on Facebook.

Club Brugge went on to win the contest 3-0 to maintain a one point lead at the summit of Belgium’s top flight.

Schoonbaert, who met Ryan in the Club Brugge dressing rooms after the game, was immensely appreciative of the club’s gesture.