World celebrates March 8 - International Women's Day

The world is celebrating March 8 - International Women's Day today.

The history of the women's movement started back in 1857 with the protest of New York women against the 12-hour working day. In 1910, German socialist Clara Zetkin achieved to celebrate March 8 as International Women's Day.

The UN officially recognized International Women's Day in 1977.

Azerbaijan also celebrates International Women's Day widely. In 1965, the USSR declared it a day off. After gaining independence, Azerbaijan is marking March 8 as International Women's Day.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Azerbaijani women on the occasion of March 8 - International Women's Day.

The head of state conferred honorary titles upon a group of women for their merits in the fields of culture, education, and health in Azerbaijan.