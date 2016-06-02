International Children’s Day marked with an event 'We are lights of the Sun'

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ 'We are lights of the Sun' event has been held on the occasion of June 1 - International Children’s Day, with joint organization of the State Committee forFamily, Women and Children Affairs and 'Care-For Healthy Generation' Social Organization.

Report informs, Chairman of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Hijran Huseynova, MP Ganira Pashayeva, Chairman of the Nizami district branch of the ruling party, MP Sadagat Valiyeva, Chairman of the Youth Union of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party's (YAP) Nizami district branch and the "Care-For Healthy Generation" Social Organization Sevinj Abdullayeva and other persons attended the event held in the Rehabilitation Center for Children with Down Syndrome in Nizami district.

Chairman of the State Committee forFamily, Women and Children Affairs Hijran Huseynova congratulated children on the occasion of June 1 - International Children's Day. She said that unlike many countries, children's policies has been organized at a high level in Azerbaijan.

Chairman of the Youth Union of the ruling NAP Nizami district branch and the "Care-For Healthy Generation" Social Organization Sevinj Abdullayeva congratulated children on the occasion of the holiday. She stressed that children are our joy, happiness and future of society: 'Therefore, permanent special care and attention should be paid to children. I think that each Azerbaijani shouldn't deny its love, mercy and help to the juveniles. Every minute I spent with them at the Rehabilitation Center for Children with Down Syndrome under 'Care-For Healthy Generation" Social Organization is a valuable life lesson for me. I think as children are in need of our defense, protection, they are also important for us. We always in need of their innocent look, modest smile, pure spirits and rich imagination'.

Then children of 'Care' Children's Rehabilitation Center and Rehabilitation Center for Children with Down Syndrome presented a new collection of 'Bechique' Azerbaijani brand, held fashion show. Also children with Down syndrome performed different dances, staged interesting scenes.

Notably, 'Care-For Healthy Generation" Social Organization has been established at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The Social Organization includes 'Care' Children's Rehabilitation Center and Rehabilitation Center for Children with Down Syndrome. The rehabilitation center, which locates in Nizami district, Baku, is considered for children aged 3-7 years who suffer from cerebral palsy. In addition to education and training, the center carries out rehabilitation measures. At Rehabilitation Center for Children with Down Syndrome, rehabilitation of children and teenagers are carried out, communication, self-service, and simple forms of labor skills are formed, their social integration is provided. Main purpose of the organization is to organize medical treatment of children with disabilities, their rehabilitation, creation of equal opportunities with other citizens to participate in all spheres of public life and implementation of the relevant works.