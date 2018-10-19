UN Population Fund: Excessive increase in number of men can lead to many negative processes in Azerbaijan

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/596dfe5db3344e14ecb749e6d64f1f41/0add78d5-7ffd-4f92-b3b2-e8c1ec1c251b_292.jpg

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The problem of choosing children by gender disturbs us," Farid Babayev, Senior Adviser at the United Nations Population Fund said during the presentation of the National Plan of Action for the Prevention and Management of Gender Based Violence in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

According to him, this problem, which was earlier observed only in Southeast Asia, is already recorded in a number of countries throughout the South Caucasus and Eastern Europe, including Azerbaijan.

He said the research shows that regardless of the socioeconomic situation in the family, the current system of patriarchal relations urge parents to have sons in the family: "This situation can lead to very unpleasant consequences for the overall structure and dynamics of the population in the future."

Babayev added that the excessive number of men is closely associated with a number of negatives factors, such as a man can’t find a partner to marry, at the same time complicating of common criminogenic situation as a result of widespread of violence, aggressive behaviors, bride abduction, early marriage, human trafficking, etc.

The organization official, who stressed that the current problem is of concern to the UN Population Fund, also added that various projects are being implemented in close cooperation with the Government of Azerbaijan in this direction. By approving the mentioned project we can achieve to remove Azerbaijan from the list of “Lacking Girls” and to write the second success story after South Korea.