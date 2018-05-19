Ulvi Mehdiyev: ASAN Service to cover all Azerbaijan in 2020

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ "In 2020 ASAN Service will cover Azerbaijan and every citizen of Azerbaijan will benefit from" ASAN Service ".

Report informs Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan ("ASAN Service") said.

He said that by 2020, the number of ASAN Service centers would reach to 20: "In autumn this year, Shaki and Imishli regional centers will be put into operation. Each of centers will serve more than 500,000 people. According to the order of the President Ilham Aliyev, another 5 centers will be built in the next period. Very intensive work is underway in this direction".

According to U. Mehdiyev, the State Agency aims providing to electronize fully public services used by citizens of Azerbaijan and to use them without visiting ASAN Service Centers. "If we can reach to our goal, every citizen will be able to get their services from office and home through the Internet. On March 14, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree " On measures to develop e-government and transition to the digital government." According to the decree, implementing state policy in the field of e-government was charged to the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. We are continuing our work in the framework of this assignment".