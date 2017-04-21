State Committee: Construction of houses for IDPs living in damaged buildings underway

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ The State Committee on Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons held extended board meeting on summary of the first quarter of the year and challenges ahead.

Report informs citing the committee's press service, opening the board meeting, Ali Hasanov, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the State Committee on Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, said that economic development ensured in the country in the first quarter of the year, social issues solved, army building progresses successfully, reputation of Azerbaijan increases in the world and stated that 2017 will be a successful year for Azerbaijan.

A.Hasanov said that in 2017, new buildings for refugees are being built in other places, settlements established. State Committee Chairman added that large settlement in Tartar district is one of them, which will be ready for use in coming months: "As stated by President Ilham Aliyev that problems of the IDPs living in damaged buildings in Baku and Sumgayit cities will also be solved in near future, firstly, four thousand IDP families living in the most difficult conditions will be moved to new homes".

According to A.Hasanov, in the first stage, construction of three 5-storey buildings in the settlement built for IDPs in Masazir and one in Ramana settlement is underway. Also, restoration works continue apace in Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrayil district.