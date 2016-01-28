State Committee appeals to children exposed to violence

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ 'Only a person having no ability to educate, change a child beats.'

Report was told by Parviz Aliyev, Chief Adviser of Child Problems Department of State Committee for Family,Woman and Child Problems.

Committee official considers that if a student has not learn its lessons, this should not be resolved by beating.

He said that more cases of violence against children occurs on family background: 'Measures are taken on family background violence. Actions of perpetrators are controlled directly. There is no specific statistics on violence occurring at public places, schools and higher educational institutions. We recommend children exposed to violence to appeal to relevant authorities themselves. For this purpose, additional 'Hot line' should be established and contacts to be stuck as advertising in the educational institutions.

P.Aliyev emphasized that beating a child is not a method of education: 'In 2012, the Committee has held a survey entitled 'May children be beaten or hit?' among teachers in the region. As a result of survey, teachers consider normal to educate children by beating slightly. Namely, Such a thought is accepted in Azerbaijani reality. State Committee carries out educational measures to avoid such old thoughts.