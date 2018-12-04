State Agency: Electronic visa was mostly gained by Iranian citizens wishing to visit Azerbaijan - LIST

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Until today about 900,000 electronic visas have been issued to foreigners wishing to visit Azerbaijan," Elnur Niftaliyev, Head of the Public Relations Department at the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, told Report.az.

He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran (227,745), Saudi Arabia (68,073), Pakistan (66,755), Turkey (56,546), India (52,759), United Arab Emirates (43,402) Israel (37,949), Turkmenistan (34,044), Great Britain (31,147) and Germany (23,195) are included in top ten.

Head of the department reminded that citizens of 95 countries and stateless persons can apply for electronic visa.

Nufaliyev noted that ASAN visas have been issued at the international airports starting May 15 this year, in accordance with the order of President Ilham Aliyev “On improvement of the process of issuing visas to the foreigners and stateless persons at the international airports of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

Spokesman of the agency said that simplified visa regime is currently applied for Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, China, Indonesia, Islamic Republic of Iran, Israel, Republic of Korea, Kuwait, Qatar, Malaysia, Oman, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Turkey, Japan, USA: "Citizens of the Republic of Turkey can stay in the country 60 days with electronic visa, while this term for the citizens of the other country is 30 days. Visa for Japanese citizens is free."