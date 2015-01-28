Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ Sports Federation for Children to be established in Azerbaijan.

Report informs on the today's meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Social Policy Committee Chairman Hadi Rajabli noted that the issue of individual sports federations is an integral part of the support provided by the state to the development of sport.

In this regard, a new item is planned to introduce in the Law On Physical Culture and Sports.

H. Rajabli said that the new project will be discussed in parliament in April this year. Adoption of the law draft is expected to I European games.