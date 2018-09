Some babies named Messi, Ronaldo, Zidane in Azerbaijan - LIST

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ During last five years, a large number of Azerbaijani babies were named first and last names of famous football players.

Report was told in the Ministry of Justice, names of Turkish footballers dominate.

In last five years, 228 newborns named Ayhan, 131 Arda, 16 Hasan.

During the same period, 1 baby named Messi, 1 Ronaldo, 1 Dario, 6 Alex.

In general, in last five years, newborns named Fateh (889), Hakan (21), Zidan (2), Sabri (2), Georgy (1), Hamid (4), Halil (2) Ayhan (228), Nihat (2729), Tayfun (22), Ümit (12), Tayfur (4), Ali (225), Volkan (2), Sinan (405), Mehmet (21), Necati (16).

Names, formed with composition of the mentioned names also exist. Thus, during last five years, Azerbaijani babies named Fatehahmad, Fatehjafar, Fatehjahan, Fateh Edward, Ardan, Ardacan, Arda Furkan, Arda Ali, Hasanberkan, Hasan Jibirva, Hasan Emir, Hakan Eren, Hakan Emin, Nihatbey, Nihatjan, Aleksa, Sinan Mete, Mehmet Ali, Mehmet Sabri, Mehmet Mesud, Mehmet Onur.