Sahil Babayev warned those who create red tape: They will be strictly punished

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev held a meeting in the State Medical-Social Expertise and Rehabilitation Service under the Ministry. Report was told in department of public relations of the ministry.

Sahil Babayev said that the current situation with issuing disability certificate can not be considered satisfactory: "The process of assessing disability must be completely in accordance with the law."

Those who create a condition for red tape will be severely punished without any concessions.

After the meeting, the Minister got acquainted with the work of the State Medical-Social Expertise and Rehabilitation Service and the medical and social services provided here.