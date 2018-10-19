Sahil Babayev: “Average life expectancy in Azerbaijan is above 78 years for women and above 73 years for men”

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/669e674fb5f79a549cd4c5d84707fa0b/90ee1f53-2398-44e2-a8dd-ae6898e6766e_292.jpg

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ "25.4 percent of Azerbaijan's population is young people aged 14-29. It is a positive factor that Azerbaijani population is young. But it also creates challenges," Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said.

Report informs that the minister spoke at the presentation of the National Action Plan on Prevention of gender-based violence and response in Azerbaijan.

He also said that the most important of these calls is occupation: “Every year more than 100,000 Azerbaijanis enter the labor market.The solution of employment problems of these young people, their satisfaction with the labor market, and training of qualified personnel are also the main goals of the Azerbaijani government. "

Babayev said that though the biological norms among newborns had fallen to 105 - 107 men in 100 women, 118 men fell to 100 in a certain period in Azerbaijan. In a certain period in Azerbaijan there were 118 men against 100 women: “But as a result of the work, this ratio decreased from 118 to 114. We must work to bring this indicator closer to the biological norm."

"In Azerbaijan, there are 1004 women per 1000 men. This indicates that the demographic balance has been maintained in Azerbaijan. However, the measures to be taken in the future to approach the biological norm will be of great importance for keeping balance in sex ratio. Life expectancy in Azerbaijan is growing. Average life expectancy in Azerbaijan is above 78 years for women and above 73 years for men.

Life expectancy is growing as the country's economy develops and social security issues are addressed," he added.