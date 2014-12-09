Rules of SMS notification regarding temporary closure of roads approved

Baku. 9 December.REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Cabinet of Ministers approved "The Rules of SMS notification regarding temporary closure of roads and other measures on it".

Report informs, these rules determine the rules of the SMS notification relating to the temporary closure of roads and other measures in this field.

According to the rules, sending the information on the temporary closure of roads and other measures in this field through a short message (SMS) is carried out by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Transport via mobile telecommunication operators. The size of SMS is determined in accordance with the requirements of the GSM standard.

In addition, sending the information on the temporary closure of roads and other measures in this field in a short message (SMS) is provided by the Intelligent Transport Management Center of the Ministry of Transport.

Services on sending information on temporary closure of roads and other measures related to this field in a short message (SMS) are chargeable.