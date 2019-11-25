Representations of Youth Development and Career Center opened in Barda and Aghjabadi

Representations of Youth Development and Career Center began to function in Barda and Aghjabadi.

Report informs that in accordance with the order of President Ilham Aliyev dated October 1, 2019, the representative offices are located at the Heydar Aliyev Centers.

The main activity of the representative offices is to ensure the comprehensive development of young people, the deep development of the philosophy of statehood and ideology of Azerbaijanism, bequeathed by national leader Heydar Aliyev. In this regard, trainings and master classes, educational and practical programs, meetings, seminars, intellectual games and other events that promote the acquisition of new knowledge and skills will be organized.

Through these regional offices, young people living in the regions will be able to get acquainted with the opportunities provided to them by the state, as well as to consult and participate in various programs. In accordance with the instruction of the head of state, Youth Development and Career Centers will be established in all cities and districts of the republic.