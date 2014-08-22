Report: World getting “super-aged” at scary speed

According to rough estimates aging will be felt more easily every 5 years. The report’s authors say that 13 countries will be “super-aged” with more than 20% of the population over 65. The number will rise to 34 nations by 2030. These countries include USA with 20,1% of its population, Canada with 22.7% and Cuba 23.5% of its population from American continent. This list does not include countries from Africa, Europe and Asia are in the possession of the other 31 countries. In accordance with predictions, 30.7% of the population of Japan, 23.4% of South Korea, 20.5% of Singapore, 20.1% of New Zealand will be over 65 in 2030 in Asia.
The list of “aging” countries also includes European countries like Portugal with 25.4% of its population, Spain with 24.1%, France with 23.2%, Great Britain with 21.7%, Belgium with 23.5%, the Netherland with 24.6%, Germany 28.2%, Switzerland 21.9%, Italy 26.8%, Denmark 22.1%, Sweden 22%, Austria 24%, the Czech Republic 21.2%, Slovenia 24.8% and Croatia with 24.6%, Bosnia and Herzegovina 21.7%, Serbia with 20.5% and Malta 25.2%, Bulgaria 22.9%, Greece 24.8% and Georgia with 21.1% of population.
“Moody” reports that the number of “super-aged” countries will be 13 in 2020 and 21 in 2025.
Azerbaijan is in the list where the youth prevail. According to the estimates, 5.6% of population in 2015, 6.7% in 2020, 9% in 2025 and 11.9% in 2030 will be over 65 in Azerbaijan.
