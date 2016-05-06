Code article on relocation of children after divorce will be renewed in Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ The issue of relocation of children after divorce will be reviewed in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, relevant amendments will be made to the Family Code.

On the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, the draft amendment, which has entered Milli Majlis, discussed in today's joint meeting of the parliament's Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, for Labor and Social Policy as well as of the Committee for Youth and Sports.

In accordance with the draft amendment, Article 22.2.1 of the code will be presented in a new edition. According to the proposed change, the parent, whom a child will remain after divorce until puberty should be determined, if a child doesn't live with that parent, its handing over to the determined parent should be resolved.

Notably, the proposed draft amendments to the Family Code have been recommended to the plenary meeting of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).