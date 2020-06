President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of Gobu Park-3 residential complex for the internally displaced persons in Garadagh district, Baku.

After viewing the complex, President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with a group of IDPs.

President Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the meeting.