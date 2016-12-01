Population of Azerbaijan will reach 9.822 mln in 2017

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Population of Azerbaijan is expected to reach 9.822 mln. people next year.

Report informs, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslimov said.

The number of births will be 159,000 people, natural increase will be 102.500eople, life expectancy 75.2 years ( 77.6 years for women, 72.7 years for men), 22,5% of population - under 15, 71,3% of population - 15-64 years, 6,2%- over 65 years.

The average annual number of employees in 2017 will be 1.52 mln people or 32.1% of the employed population, the average annual number of self-employed people in the economy will be 3,22 mln people.

Average salary per employee will increase by 3.7% compared to the beginning of 2016 and reach 508 AZN.