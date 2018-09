Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ According to April 1 this year, the number of Azerbaijani population increased by 0,3% and reached 9618,2 thousand.

Report was told by the State Statistics Committee.

According to the report, the population density was 111 people per square kilometer. At present, there are 1009 women for every 1000 men. 53,1% of the general population are urban residents, while 46,9% are of rural population.