'Petkim' supports Act of Charity in primary schools of Aliaga district

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ ‘Do a favor’ project was realized on December 12, in primary schools located in Aliaga district of Turkish city Izmir.

Report informs referring to State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), pupils shared their most favorit toys with pupils of schools in Hizan village of Bitlis province and Chatak village of Van province of Turkey.

Head of Aliaga education depertment Ogun Dersa and head of administrative depertment of ‘Petkim’ petrochemical holding Nijat Novruzov have attended the event.

The gifts were delivered to Hizan village of Bitlis and Chatak village of Van.