    Period of appointment of targeted social assistance in Azerbaijan extended

    The changes were put to the vote and adopted

    Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ The period of the appointment of targeted social assistance was extended.

    Report informs, the changes to the law "On targeted social assistance" at today's plenary meeting of the Milli Mejlis were adopted.

    According to the changes, the social assistance is appointed for a term of 2 years from the 1st of the month applied for. In addition, the families with low-income have the right to re-apply for the social assistance. The changes were put to the vote and adopted.

