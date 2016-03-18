Pardon order executed in women's prison No.4

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ Pardon order signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev executed in prison for women No.4 of the Penitentiary Service of Ministry of Justice.

Report informs, two women were released from prison. One of them, Bayramova Shabnam Safar gyzy (born in 1986) a citizen of Azerbaijan, the other one is Khodjayeva Mastura Urakovna (born in 1968) a citizen of Uzbekistan.

The order 'On pardon of number of convicted persons' inked by President Ilham Aliyev refers totally to 137 people. In addition, 6 people were released from correctional work; and 5 people's fines were cancelled

Pardon list also included 13 foreigners.