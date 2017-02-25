Ombudsman: Unlicensed houses and lands should be issued right of ownership

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ It was proposed to establish free legal advice offices in Baku, other cities of the country and regional centers in accordance with number and needs of people, taking into account low-income citizens.

Report informs, the 2016 annual report of Elmira Suleymanova, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan declares.

Moreover, the Ombudsman proposed establishment of new notary offices and legal advice offices in the cities and districts, considering number of population and demand as well as speeding up the work for relocation of internally displaced persons, living in the apartments, under ownership or use of others.

E.Suleymanova's another recommendation says to adopt a law "On recognition of property right to unlicensed houses and lands" in order for realization of citizens' property rights, additional funds to the budget at the expense of taxes and state duties collected as well as provision of citizen satisfaction with public services.

Also, additions and amendments to the existing legislation was proposed to provide not only young families, but also persons belonging to different age groups with gradual preferential mortgage loan. The report offers to accelerate construction of social housing, built under instruction of the head of state, across the country in order to solve the housing problem.

Notably, the annual report has been submitted to the Parliament. The report will be discussed and put to vote at the plenary session of the parliament in March.