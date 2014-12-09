Purpose of the construction of a new nursery-kindergarten is to meet the needs of pre-school educational institutions of the children under 16 years.
Nursery-kindergarten to built in Pirallahi district
Baku. 9 December.REPORT.AZ/ 140 and 100-seat nursery-kindergarten is being built in Pirallahi district of Baku with the organizational support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Report informs referring to the official website of the Foundation.
Viktoriya Lebedeva - DementyevaNews Author
Share in Facebook