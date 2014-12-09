Nursery-kindergarten to built in Pirallahi district

Baku. 9 December.REPORT.AZ/ 140 and 100-seat nursery-kindergarten is being built in Pirallahi district of Baku with the organizational support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Report informs referring to the official website of the Foundation.

Purpose of the construction of a new nursery-kindergarten is to meet the needs of pre-school educational institutions of the children under 16 years.