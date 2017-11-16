Number of holders of "People's" and "Honoured" titles announced

© Report

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ The number of persons, granted pension for People's and Honoured titles in Azerbaijan by October 1, 2017, was announced.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee (SSC).

According to the State Social Protection Fund under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population, 221 people were granted pension for "People's" honorary title, 2.517 for "Honoured" title.

Notably, holders of "People's" honorary title receive 100 AZN, as well 60 AZN is paid to holders of "Honoured" title.