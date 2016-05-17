Nearly 700 twins were born over past 3 months in Azerbaijan

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ 39 thousand babies born in Azerbaijan during January-March of 2016, and the figure made 16.3 per 1 000 population.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, 53.2 percent of babies are boys and 46.8 percent - girls. 696 babies were born twins, 12 - triplets.

In addition, the Ministry of Justice's district (city) departments registered 14.5 thousand deaths in first quarter of this year and mortality rate for 1000 persons was 6.1.