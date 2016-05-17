 Top
    Close photo mode

    Nearly 700 twins were born over past 3 months in Azerbaijan

    53.2 percent of babies are boys and 46.8 percent girls

    Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ 39 thousand babies born in Azerbaijan during January-March of 2016, and the figure made 16.3 per 1 000 population. 

    Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.

    According to the information, 53.2 percent of babies are boys and 46.8 percent - girls. 696 babies were born twins, 12 - triplets.

    In addition, the Ministry of Justice's district (city) departments registered 14.5 thousand deaths in first quarter of this year and mortality rate for 1000 persons was 6.1. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi