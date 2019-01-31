Ministry: One-time payment will be made to heirs of 954 martyrs

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/2d91f5f42732ee36b89f6f85b61bbe08/2288c8cf-0702-4be4-ac9e-97d1b0410209_292.jpg

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ A regular meeting of the Commission operating within the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population was held in connection with the execution of the relevant decree of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. At the meeting it was decided to make a one-time payment to 954 more hairs of 661 martyred soldiers, Report informs citing the ministry.

Based on the decision, their list was sent to the relevant authority for payment.The one-time payment - AZN 11,000 - will be transferred to their bank accounts.

So far, a decision has been made to grant one-time payment to 5,144 heirs of 3758 martyrs and 4,200 heirs of 3100 martyrs have already received that amount.