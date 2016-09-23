Minister: Azerbaijan will increase funds allocated to social sector in 2017

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Funds allocated to social sector of Azerbaijan will be increased in 2017."

Karabakh bureau of Report informs, Ministerof Labor andSocial Protection of PopulationSalim Muslimov told journalists in Tartar region.

He noted, the Council of Ministers discussed next year's state and consolidated budget at a meeting on September 22: "Instructions of President Ilham Aliyev were presented at the meeting. According to them, in social programs cannot be any deficit or decrease in funds allocated to this area. Next year's budget will be published and you will see in State Social Protection Fund's budget, as well in state budget 2017 that there is an increase in social security expenditures. This once again confirms that all works carried out in the country, reforms are aimed at prosperity and increasing living standard of citizens of Azerbaijan. Next year's budget proves it once again."