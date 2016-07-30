Mikaela Meredith: US and Azerbaijan work together to combat trafficking

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ US for a long time cooperate with Azerbaijan in the fight against trafficking, which is considered a modern-day slavery.

Report informs, USAID/Azerbaijan Mission Director Mikaela Meredith said at the opening of the awareness campaign on the occasion of the World Day to Combat Trafficking.

"The assistance provided by the USA to Azerbaijan has always been in the form of partnership. In accordance with the priorities set out in the "Concept of development of Azerbaijan - 2020", the United States continues to support the country. One of these priorities is the fight against trafficking. Together we organize shelters for victims of trafficking, provide social, rehabilitative care for them", said M. Meredith.

She also noted that work with employees of the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan to identify victims of trafficking and provide them with necessary assistance is also underway.

In the end, M.Meredith thanked Azerbaijan for cooperation and praised the country's steps to combat this form of crime.