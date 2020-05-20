Migration Service unveils number of foreigners in Azerbaijan

"At present, 134,298 foreigners live in Azerbaijan," Report quotes Chief of the State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov,as saying at an online press conference held on "The activity of the State Migration Service during the pandemic and the services provided to foreigners in our country."

"These people are mostly citizens of Russia, Georgia, Iran, and other countries. The pandemic also negatively affected the presence of foreigners in our country."

According to him, 551,872 foreigners have so far visited Azerbaijan since January 1, a 44 % decrease in the number of foreigners compared to the same period last year. This figure was 977,246 in the same period of the previous year."