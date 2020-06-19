List of objects that will be closed during quarantine in Azerbaijan

Activities of certain objects will be restricted in connection with the prevention of the spread of the coronavirus infection (COVID-19) and minimizing the possible consequences of a pandemic from 00:00 on June 21, 2020, to 06:00 on July 5, 2020, in Baku, Sumgait, Ganja, Lankaran, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad, and Absheron region:

1.1.1. Activities of large shopping centers, except for grocery stores and pharmacies;

1.1.2. On-site services for customers in catering facilities;

1.1.3. Museums and exhibition halls;

1.1.4. Hairdressers, beauty salons and cosmetic services (including services in these areas in the client’s house or elsewhere);

1.1.5. Activities of educational institutions (except online exams, competitions, and interviews);

1.1.6. sports competitions, and outdoor games.