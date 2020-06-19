Top

List of objects that will be closed during quarantine in Azerbaijan

List of objects that will be closed during quarantine in Azerbaijan

Activities of certain objects will be restricted in connection with the prevention of the spread of the coronavirus infection (COVID-19) and minimizing the possible consequences of a pandemic from 00:00 on June 21, 2020, to 06:00 on July 5, 2020, in Baku, Sumgait, Ganja, Lankaran, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad, and Absheron region:

1.1.1. Activities of large shopping centers, except for grocery stores and pharmacies;

1.1.2. On-site services for customers in catering facilities;

1.1.3. Museums and exhibition halls;

1.1.4. Hairdressers, beauty salons and cosmetic services (including services in these areas in the client’s house or elsewhere);

1.1.5. Activities of educational institutions (except online exams, competitions, and interviews);

1.1.6. sports competitions, and outdoor games.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Twitter
Subscribe to our Twitter channel

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!