Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ License will not be required for purchase, processing and sale of non-ferrous metals, industrial wastes with precious metals and stones in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, name of that field is not stipulated in a decree 'On some measures in the field of licensing' inked by President Ilham Aliyev on December 21.

2200 manats state fee has been required up to now.