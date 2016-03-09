Azerbaijan grants work permits to 11 230 foreigners in 2015

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Last year 17 451 appeals entered the State Migration Service on granting and extension of work permits for carrying out labor activity by foreigners and stateless persons.

Report informs, report on activity of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2015 declares.

11230 persons have been issued work permits.

55 181 appeals entered on temporary residence permit, 53 200 persons as well as family members, migrating with them, have been issued temporary residence permit, taking into consideration appeals pending before the previous reporting period.