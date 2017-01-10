Ilham Aliyev: Baku will launch construction of nearly 2 000 social houses

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ In the meeting of Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to summary of social and economic development in 2016 and future objectives, presided by President Ilham Aliyev, the head of state said that all steps have been taken with regard to the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor and "Shah Deniz-2" project, realization of the majority of TANAP project as well measures carried out to create North-South transport corridor.

Stating implementation of a number of measures to revive construction sector, the president noted that this process serves to improvement of living conditions of the people, making Baku more attractive as well as encourage building materials market. Stressing activity of the State Housing Agency, the head of state added that nearly two thousand social housing will be built in the capital in the coming years and launch of new construction in place of obsolete housing in Baku, successful implementation of "Ağ şəhər" (White City) project, extensive renovation works behind the Academic National Drama Theatre and near the Taza Pir mosque and establishment of public places.