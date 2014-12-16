State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs: Azerbaijan has strong policy in human rights

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs can contribute to the issue of the protection of human rights in the country.Report informs, it is said by the head of the State Committee Hijran Huseynova on Tuesday in a civil forum Open Doors.

We want a civil society to develop in Azerbaijan, especially in the regions.Azerbaijan pursues a strong policy, including in the field of human rights.And we, as a state agency, can contribute to this question, said the head of the State Committee Hijran Huseynova during the event.

The forum was open to suggestions and opinions of citizens of the Republic in matters of family, women and children, held discussions with representatives of local NGOs, answered the questions of the citizens.

This forum was held in accordance with the National Action Plan on stimulation of Open Government for 2012-2015.