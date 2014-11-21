Hijran Huseynova: "8 early marriages were prevented in Azerbaijan this year"

Baku. 21 November.REPORT.AZ/ 15 early marriages were prevented last year and 8 early marriages this year in Azerbaijan. Report informs, the Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Problems, Hijran Huseynova said it in the conference on "the 25th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child: realities and perspectives" in Milli Mejlis.

She noted that 11 centers of the Committee operate in regions: "In these cases, our employees immediately have a conversation with the parents of children who are going to marry. They said that an early marriage is a crime and especially parents bear the responsibility for it. Also, law-enforcement agencies inform them."

H. Huseynova stated that most of these cases occur in remote villages.

"We want the conditions to be established for girls forced to early marriage in order they can be able to finish, at least, high school. Then they may be able to get married. When talking to people about it, I can see the negative impacts on them," the Chairperson said.