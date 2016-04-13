Head of registration department warns people that getting married without a contract

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ "In 2014, 85,747 marriages were registered by the state registration of marriage in Azerbaijan and 12,290 divorces. 68,985 marriages and 12 886 divorces were registered last year"

Report informs, it is said by the head of the registration department of Narimanov district Saadat Ismailova at the round table in Milli Mejlis on the topic "Our tradition in the formation of the institution of family."According to her, the divorce statistics once again proved the importance of the official marriage:

"It is known that persons who have only a religious marriage are faced with serious problems such as division of property, disagreements that leads to litigation."

S. Ismayilova noted entering into a formal marriage is also important in terms of family relations planning, specification of all sensitive moments. Therefore, entering into a formal marriage, we must also consider the conclusion of a marriage contract.

"Sometimes in Azerbaijan there are opinion that the registration of the marriage or the marriage contract is supposedly means distrust of the future family. In some cases, problems arise when bride wants to register in the house of spouse and have property right.Some believe that the conclusion of a marriage contract is wrong in terms of mentality.However, because of this many months will be spent in courts", added S.Ismayilova.