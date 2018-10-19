Head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan: Sexual misbalance leads to human trafficking

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/b9b7d8868672270ce67c48ef81f4ee82/a60d26fe-63b9-4884-85ee-32c51fbcbc8e_292.jpg

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The vast majority of the Azerbaijanis are young people. So if the problem choosing a boy or girl is not solved in the developing countries, such as Azerbaijan, future generations will suffer, " head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas said.

Report informs that he spoke during the presentation of the draft National Action Plan on Prevention and Elimination of Gender-biased Sex Selection

According to him, the main problem should be solved immediately: "It is important to find reasons and solution should be prepared. The reason why most families prefer to have boys is explained by the tradition arising from the history. If a country is towards modernization, why this problem still exist? Even there are different punishment ways against such cases, people will find various solutions."

Jankuskas added that sexual imbalance ultimately leads to human trafficking: "There is no need to conceal the problem. It is important to seek ways of how to solve this problem. All necessary steps should be taken once the National Action Plan is ready. EU will do its best to provide balance on this issue."