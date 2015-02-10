Government agencies obligated on quick respond to citizens' applications

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ A new draft law "on Citizens' applications" signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was discussed at today's meeting of the Human Rights Committee of Milli Mejlis.

Report informs, the chairperson of the Committee, Rabiyyat Aslanova spoke about the draft law and stated that a new draft law is a completely revised and amended form of the law "on the rules of citizens' applications" that was adopted in 1997.

It was noted on the draft law if the entity or his official sends the relevant request for the additional information about the solution of the issue noted on the application, it will be responded no later than 7 working days.

The draft law was recommended to the plenary session after the discussions.