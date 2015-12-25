Festivity arranged for children at the Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s initiative

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 24, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation once again favoured children with a joyful day. Children were taken to the festivity, arranged by the Foundation at one of the entertainment centres of Baku, in specially allocated busses. Up to 200 children in need of special care from various children’s homes in Baku city joined this time’s festivity.

Report informs, Azerbaijan’s First Lady, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva attended the festivity.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation favoured inmates of child establishments in the capital with an unforgettable day. In an action arranged with the objective of efficiently organizing children’s rest, children had fun on interesting amusement facilities, and participated in games. In a centre rich in game machines and amusement facilities, children enjoyed themselves as they wished to, and experienced delight in the festivity, took pleasure in spending time here.

Mehriban Aliyeva, the best friend of children, who has always taken care of them, joined their entertainment, applauded them for victories they gained in various games, and shared their joy.

Having joint lunch with inmates of different children homes at the event gave them a chance to share their impression of the festivity. Mehriban Aliyeva had a sincere conversation with children, and was photographed with them.

At the end of the festivity, children were presented gifts from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.